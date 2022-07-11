TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.

Owens suffered a serious injury according to the KHP. An 11-year-old in the car with Wangerin, also from Salina, had only a minor physical injury.

No one was wearing their seatbelts.