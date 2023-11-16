TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports a seafood company is recalling a salmon product over allergy fears.

The FDA said Raw SeaFoods, Inc. of Massachusetts is recalling its “Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers” due to the presence of undeclared sesame and milk. This poses a danger for people with an allergy or sensitivity to sesame and/or milk. These individuals run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they come into contact with the recalled product.

The salmon burgers were sold in the seafood section of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide from Aug. 25, 2023 to Nov. 15, 2023, according to the FDA. There are three Whole Foods Market locations in Kansas City and another in the City of Wichita.

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

The recalled salmon burgers came wrapped in paper or prepackaged in clear trays with “PLU 56228” on them. Only Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers bearing this PLU code and sold in the date range specified above are included in this recall.

The FDA said the issue was found after a vendor reported seeing sesame seeds on the product. An investigation into this problem is ongoing with no reported illnesses in connection to the recalled salmon burgers.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame or milk are urged by the FDA to avoid eating the recalled product. If you bought this product from a Whole Foods Market, you can return it for a full refund with a valid receipt. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact SeaFoods, Inc. at 508-673-0111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.