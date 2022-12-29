TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed 808 pounds of the product to five foodservice and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa between late November and early December in 2022. No other SunSprout lot codes or products are impacted by this recall.

The raw alfalfa sprouts come in 4-ounce clamshells with best-by dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27 and lot codes #4211 and 5211, according to the FDA. The lot code and best-by date can both be found on the front of the package. The alfalfa sprouts were available in the produce section in grocery stores.

The FDA said that there have been no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product. The recall is a result of a preliminary investigation by the state of Nebraska in connection with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an outbreak of illness likely associated with alfalfa sprouts. SunSprout initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution while it investigates how the product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility.

Those who purchased the product should stop using it and throw it away immediately, according to the FDA. Those who have handled the product should follow all safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product.

If you have any questions about the product associated with this recall, you can reach out to SunSprout via email at admin@sunsprouts.com at any time. To learn more about this recall, click here.