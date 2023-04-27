TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Texas company has issued voluntary recall for sandwiches sold in several states, including Kansas and Missouri.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said GHSW, LLC of Houston, Texas is recalling its 8.55-ounce packages of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches due to concerns of undeclared sesame in the bread. Those at risk of allergic reactions to sesame are at risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction if they eat these products.

Many regional stores sold the sandwiches, including Dillons stores in Kansas, Baker’s stores in Nebraska, Gerbes stores in Missouri, and Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, from Jan. 1, 2023 to April 24, 2023.

The sandwiches come in clear plastic clamshells marked with UPC 8 2676615584 2, according to the FDA. They are also marked with sell-by dates on the front of the packet. The recall covers all sell-by dates up to and including April 29, 2023. It includes no other products or lots. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The recall is the result of an internal review conducted by GHSW that found sesame in the bread was not listed as an allergen. Sesame was always an ingredient for the sandwiches, but the FDA only recently declared it as a major food allergen.

The manufacturer urges those with concerns about sesame to throw away the recalled sandwiches or return them to the store for a full refund, according to the FDA. A receipt is not required for the return. If you have any questions, you can call GHSW, LLC at 888-449-9386 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. You can view the original recall alert online by clicking here.