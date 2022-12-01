RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported two residents were scammed, accounting for more than $25,000 in losses.

According to the RCPD, a 50-year-old woman was scammed out of $800 when an unknown suspect claimed to be “Captain Kyle Poser.” He told the Princeton Place resident she needed to pay him $800 after a jury duty warrant had been issued.

She was told to go to Walmart and get gift cards to settle the warrant. The call happened on Nov. 30 around 2 p.m. and again around 8 p.m.

A 51-year-old man was listed as a victim when he told police he was scammed for $25,500 of Bitcoin by a fake Metallica YouTube channel. The man transferred the bitcoin to an unknown suspect.

The RCPD wanted to take this opportunity to tell residents they would never call anyone asking for money, especially gift cards.

“This is always a scam,” police said.

Anyone with information related to these crimes can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.