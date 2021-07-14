SCHEELS announces it will open at Wichita’s Towne East mall

WICHITA (KSNW) – SCHEELS, an employee-owned all sports retailer, is excited to announce its second location coming to Kansas. The new store will open in spring 2023 in Wichita’s Towne East Square. The store will be located in the old Sears store.

The store will undergo a full renovation and will feature 220,000 square feet of space.

“We have been studying this market for several years and are excited to be part of the Towne East Square development,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “We want to thank Simon for all the hard work and dedication bringing this project to life, and we look forward to working together throughout the building process. SCHEELS can’t wait to become a new partner in the Wichita community and begin serving more people in Kansas when we open our doors.”

The Wichita store will employ more than 400 people. It will be the company’s 31st location. The other SCHEELS store is located in Overland Park.