Kansas Deputy arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedwick County Deputy assigned to the Sedgwick County Detention Facility was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of trafficking contraband.

Andrew Gilbert, who started with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019, was placed on suspension without pay following the arrest. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 4:57 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation into the arrest is still ongoing, and it is still unclear at this time what kind of contraband was allegedly being trafficked.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, more charges could be placed based on the results of the investigation.

KSN will continue to stay up to date on the findings of the investigation.