WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County deputy had his law enforcement certification revoked after lying about a sexual relationship with a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee.

Documents show Kelly Meehan was employed as a full-time law enforcement officer with the SCSO from Aug. 16, 2021, to April 21, 2023. A civilian employee with the SCSO had confided to another employee she had sexual relations with “several” deputies while they were on duty.

Meehan was one of the deputies identified by the employee. The SCSO then opened a professional standards investigation into the allegations.

During an interview with Meehan on Jan. 6, 2023, he denied having any sexual contact with the employee and said the last time he talked to them was on Jan. 4.

Documents show, however, Meehan made statements during the interview saying that he “should not have known unless he had spoken with” the employee about her interview, which was on Jan. 5.

While the interview was ending, Meehan said he would like to change his statement and confirmed he had been in a sexual relationship with the employee and that some of their contact occurred while he was on duty as an SCSO deputy.

The documents show Meehan admitted he lied in the interview several times before amending his statement.

On Aug. 31, Commission Investigator George Brown conducted an interview with Meehan. He told the investigator he lied in the professional standards interview, then later said he “wasn’t going to go down as a liar” and told the SCSO everything he knew about the investigation and what he had done.

The order was signed and dated on Nov. 15.