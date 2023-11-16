WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A K9 with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, the K9 killed was Bane.

Bane came into service with Wichita Police Officer Daniel Gumm in Dec. 2017 after Gumm’s previous K9, Rooster, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Rooster was the first WPD K9 to be killed in the WPD’s history.

Officer Gumm lost his battle with cancer in November 2022, and Bane was donated to the SCSO.

According to WPD Lieutenant Aaron Moses, just before noon on Thursday, the WPD domestic intervention and violence reduction team was in the area of Pawnee and Rock trying to locate a 24-year-old man suspected of robbery.

Moses said the suspect was found around 12:10 p.m., but he fled on foot and into a drain, through a creek, and under the road. He then barricaded himself and refused to come out.

After negotiations with the suspect failed, the SCSO and the WPD sent K9 officers into the drain. According to Moses, the dogs were on extended leashes and supplied with cameras.

“There was an altercation between the suspect and the Sedgwick County Sheriff K9, and at 1:34, the K9, the Sedgwick County Sheriff K9 dog, was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Moses.

“It’s obvious a struggle took place. We believe the suspect strangled our dog to death,” said Easter.

Moses said they were able to talk to the suspect, and through negotiations, he surrendered around 2:40 p.m. and was taken into custody.

“The suspect does appear to have some minor injuries from the K9, and he is being taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation, and he will then be booked into the Sedgwick County Jail,” said Moses. “The original charges from the incident that he was being sought on are robbery and domestic violence battery, and we do anticipate there will be additional charges after the completion of this investigation.”

Easter says Bane was retrieved from the drain, and CPR was performed for 30-40 minutes before the K9 handler and EMS were not able to revive him.

“Just because it’s a dog, it’s still a murder of our dog, and so the Wichita Police Department will be handling all of the investigation pieces of that,” said Easter.

A necropsy will be performed on a bane to determine his cause of death. Easter says this will allow for proper charges with the Office of the District Attorney.

Easter said he will not identify K9 Bane’s handler but that they had been together for a little over 1.5 years.

“He’s doing okay,” said Easter. “I mean, he’s lost a partner, so he’s kinda upset about that, but the fact of the matter is it’s also part of what we know can happen, and he’s very aware of that as well.”

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

