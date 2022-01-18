Sedgwick County prosecutor: No charges in Cedric Lofton’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says he can’t file charges over the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in September.

Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.

A December autopsy report contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

Bennett spent more than an hour describing in detail the testimony from each person involved, the evidence collected from video, and the state statutes that would cover the case. (Read from the document released by the DA)

Bennett says the state’s “stand your ground” law prevents him from bringing any charges because of evidence showing Lofton hitting several staff members from JIAC and JDF (Juvenile Detention Facility).

“Pursuant to Kansas self-defense and stand your ground law, they’re immune from prosecution. If I bring this case, the immunity statute says they cannot be prosecuted. I am not supposed to file this charge. If I did it anyway, the judge would be duty-bound to dismiss the case,” said Bennett.

The family of Cedric Lofton has released a statement on behalf of the district attorney’s decision:

We are extremely troubled by the District Attorney’s decision not to charge anyone in connection with the unjustified killing of 17 year-old Cedric Lofton. This is yet another instance of an unarmed Black teenager killed by law enforcement with impunity, threat of reprisal or even an ounce of accountability. Similar to the George Floyd case, Cedric’s death was caused by authorities obligated to protect him. In this case, they restrained Cedric in the prone position and took his breath away.” Civil Rights Attorneys Andrew M. Stroth and Steven Hart

The district attorney did bring up several policies at different agencies that he says need to be looked at more closely.

Glenda Martens, director of juvenile services in Sedgwick County, participated in a press conference following the district attorney’s announcement. (Watch that conference here)

Martens said a community task force would be formed to review the incident and death.

“Cedric Lofton’s death was very tragic for his family, the community, and all of those working in our youth correctional facility,” said Martens. “It is important as a local public safety entity in our local government that we are accountable, transparent for our community.”

As for the video before the death of Lofton, Sedgwick County said it would be released following some redactions.

Martens answered questions on video and addressed audio issues on that video. She said the system is older and didn’t record audio. However, the county said that could be addressed in the future.