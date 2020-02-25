Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy charged with mistreatment of a confined person

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was charged with one count of mistreatment of a confined person.

The deputy, identified by Sheriff Jeff Easter as 47-year-old Matthew H. Stineman, has been employed by the sheriff’s office for 13 years.

The sheriff said the investigation in the incident happened on Jan. 30 in a holding cell. The deputy was alleged to have pushed an inmate into a wall and struck the inmate on the face with an open hand.

The deputy was placed on restricted duty.

Detectives of the Wichita Police Department conducted the investigation.