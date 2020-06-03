Sedgwick County to randomly select residents for coronavirus testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is planning to randomly test residents in the community for coronavirus, according to a Sedgwick County Government Facebook post.

Starting on June 8, the department is partnering with a call center to contact 1,600 residents and ask them to be tested for coronavirus, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

Anyone who chooses to participate will be asked to provide their basic information before scheduling an appointment. Appointments will be available on June 18, 19, or 20, according to the Facebook Post.

To be tested, each individual will go to a drive-through sampling site for a nasal swab. These residents can expect to get results back from their tests within three to four days.

The new Sedgwick County system is different than the current coronavirus testing offered at most healthcare facilities because residents will be selected at random for the nasal swabs instead of only those showing symptoms of the virus. The study will be free of cost for participants.

Testing a random sample of residents is different from the COVID-19 testing currently provided at healthcare facilities. The current testing is performed on people who seek to be tested. Most have symptoms. The results do not necessarily reflect the true amount of COVID-19 in the Sedgwick County population.” Sedgwick County Government

A second random sample study will take place in mid-July. The two sets of results will be compared to give an idea of the spread of coronavirus in the area.