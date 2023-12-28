WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Thursday that they are expecting four baby elephants.
The zoo said the following pachyderms are pregnant:
- Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya
- Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut
- Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit
- Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado
African elephants are pregnant for an average of 22 months.
