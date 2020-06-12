Sedgwick County Zoo elephant has potentially deadly virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the African elephants at the Sedgwick County Zoo is being treated for a potentially deadly virus.

The zoo says weekly blood test results on Wednesday showed that 12-year-old Zuberi has elevated levels of elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

The zoo says it began aggressive treatment on her immediately. It says she is willingly participating in the procedures as a result of the animal care team’s training efforts.

EEHV is one of the most deadly viruses for elephants both in the wild and in human care. It is a hemorrhagic disease that mainly affects elephants under the age of 15 and can be fatal in severe cases.

Elephants always show a trace of EEHV in their blood. Until now, all of the elephants in the herd had amounts that were well below the threshold that would make them sick.

The zoo says there is no vaccine for EEHV. It says the elephant care and veterinary teams at the Sedgwick County Zoo have worked closely over the past year to monitor for viral infections.

The virus cannot be transmitted to humans or other animal species.

So far, Zuberi is not showing any symptoms of the illness. Her care team is hopeful they caught the virus in time.

The zoo will provide updates on Zuberi’s condition on Facebook.