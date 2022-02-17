WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While children are eager to get outside and play in the snow, some zoo animals are already getting their chance.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed to visitors Thursday because of the weather, but workers are still on duty, taking care of the animals. They shared pictures of some of the animals looking adorable in the snowy environment.

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

The red panda’s name is Ravi. The zoo’s posted a message to Facebook, “Show us something cuter than Ravi in the snow. We’ll wait.”

The zoo’s Facebook page features pictures of one of its tigers with the message, “Callisto is living her best life today, but wondering where all the people are.”

The zoo also posted pictures of animals that aren’t necessarily having fun but are benefitting from thick coats of fur.