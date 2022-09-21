ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air.

The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went down a steep embankment, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The semi-tractor trailer went up a hill, then went airborne briefly after it crested the top of the hill before coming down the embankment and landing in a soybean field.

The man was taken to Ellsworth Medical Center with serious injuries. The KHP reported he was not wearing his seat belt.