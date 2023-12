ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi-truck hauling vehicles on a trailer caught fire in northwest Kansas Friday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, about two miles east of Ellis. The fire appears to have started at the back of the trailer, destroying at least three vehicles.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Traffic was reduced to one lane through the area while crews worked to clear the semi from the roadway.