Semi rolls an unknown number of times, catches fire in western Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Colorado Springs truck driver was killed in the westernmost part of Kansas Wednesday when the 2016 Freightliner he was driving on I-70 left the roadway.

Eskandar Farhadiyeh, 50, was driving in Sherman County, five miles east of Goodland when his truck left the road, entered a ditch then overturned an unknown number of times according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Freightliner caught fire when it came to rest in the north ditch.

Farhadiyeh died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.