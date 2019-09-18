Semi rolls over on westbound I-70 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic is slowly making its way through westbound I-70 in Lincoln County.

According to reports, a semi flipped on its side near mile marker 233 in Lincoln County completely closing off the highway.

Trooper Ben Gardner from the Kansas Highway Patrol says traffic is being redirected through the median until they can clear out the accident.

There have been reports of injuries, but troopers were unclear on how many.

Trooper Ben is advising people to slow down and buckle-up.

Lieutenant Riedel provided this image of westbound I-70 in Lincoln county.



Semi rollover with injuries. pic.twitter.com/lget0iNmr8 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 18, 2019

Wrecker on scene starting to upright and remove rolled over semi from westbound I-70 in Lincoln county. pic.twitter.com/tGKyP3NAyt — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 18, 2019