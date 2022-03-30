KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers are taking a second look at sports betting in Kansas as they debate Senate Bill 84, a bill that would authorize sports wagering under the Kansas expanded lottery act.

In 2021, Kansas lawmakers failed to pass a bill to legalize sports-betting in the state.

In March of 2022 Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, who chairs the Senate committee on Federal and State Affairs, said the Senate is weighing options, like including “apps” for smart phones in their version of the bill.

The House also considered their own version of the bill, House Bill 2740. In a hearing, the bill received strong support from casinos, but pushback from the greyhound industry.

Ultimately, the House has not passed their bill out of committee.

However, the one they’re debating Wednesday morning on the floor, is expected to have several amendments. Then, lawmakers in the House and Senate will have to go over differences in the bill, and reach an agreement to get something passed.

“We’ll see if we can’t work ’em out, but we got to see what passes before because there could be additional amendments put on,” Olson said. “But, I think it’s a bill that when me and the House get together we’ll be able to hash out the differences.”