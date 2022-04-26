TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill to ban transgender athletes returned to lawmakers Tuesday after a veto from Kansas’ Democratic governor.

Legislators in the Senate voted 28-10 to override the governor’s veto and successfully passed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from women’s sports in Kansas.

In early April, the House and Senate sent Senate Bill 160 to the Governor’s desk.

The bill will require the state’s high school activities association (KSHSAA) and the Board of Regents to be in charge of how the rules are enforced in schools.

Kansas governor Laura Kelly vetoed the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. She also vetoed a bill that would have established a so-called “Parents Bill of Rights.”