EL DORADO (KSNT) – An inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility serving time for criminal sodomy of a child, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tues., Sept. 20.

According to the correctional facility, Cody James Torbol, 29, was pronounced dead by medical staff and the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Authorities do not believe the death is related to COVID-19.

Torbol was serving a 221-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy of a child in Riley County.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.