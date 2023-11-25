SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department are urging people to avoid traveling as winter weather blankets the area.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said Phase III Accident Reporting will be active as of 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Under this condition, the sheriff’s office will only respond to the following accidents:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other types of accidents will be sent to the sheriff’s office’s front desk during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties. Hill recommends all motorists avoid non-essential travel at this time and only take to the road if you absolutely have to. If you have to drive somewhere, follow these safety tips:

Slow down for wet, snowy and icy conditions

Avoid quick braking or acceleration

Find out what conditions are like before you leave

Buckle your seatbelt

Turn on your headlights when your windshield wipers are on

Never use cruise control in winter weather conditions

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) also said it is entering walk-in accident reporting for the City of Topeka. At this time, the TPD will only respond to the following:

