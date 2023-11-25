SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department are urging people to avoid traveling as winter weather blankets the area.
Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said Phase III Accident Reporting will be active as of 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Under this condition, the sheriff’s office will only respond to the following accidents:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Incidents of hit and run
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other types of accidents will be sent to the sheriff’s office’s front desk during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties. Hill recommends all motorists avoid non-essential travel at this time and only take to the road if you absolutely have to. If you have to drive somewhere, follow these safety tips:
- Slow down for wet, snowy and icy conditions
- Avoid quick braking or acceleration
- Find out what conditions are like before you leave
- Buckle your seatbelt
- Turn on your headlights when your windshield wipers are on
- Never use cruise control in winter weather conditions
The Topeka Police Department (TPD) also said it is entering walk-in accident reporting for the City of Topeka. At this time, the TPD will only respond to the following:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between two groups
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in a major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent towing is needed
For more of our weather coverage, click here.