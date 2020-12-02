Shawnee Mayor Distler charged, arrested for perjury

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler has been arrested and charged, according to Johnson County court documents.

Distler, 47, was charged on Nov. 23, 2020 with perjury, defined as lying while testifying in a non-felony trial. According to the charging documents, it allegedly occurred on March 7, 2020.

The mayor was booked into the Johnson County jail Wednesday and has since been released on a $2,500 bail.

Charges stem from a proceeding on March 7, 2020, according to court documents.

Distler was sworn into office in April 2015 and was re-elected in November 2019, according to Shawnee’s city website.

The City of Shawnee released the following statement to FOX4: “The City was notified that the Johnson County District Attorney filed a charge against Mayor Michelle Distler on December 2, 2020. We want to reassure our community that City services and programs will not be impacted.”