Shawnee Mission High School names new mascot: the Bison

OVERLAND PARK (AP) — A Kansas City-area high school has announced its new mascot as the Bison after deciding earlier this year to drop its culturally and racially insensitive former mascot, the Indians.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee Mission North High School announced the new mascot this week.

Students, administrators and staff spent months deciding on a new mascot, putting the final decision to a vote.

But school officials say it will be a while before the Bison decorates the high school’s halls, with the change requiring new signs, uniforms and branding.

The school expects the new mascot to be fully implemented by next summer.