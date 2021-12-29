Sheriff: If you get a call from ‘COVID Compliance,’ hang up your phone

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – “Immediately hang up.” That is the advice Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is giving to residents who receive unsolicited calls.

Marchant said residents are receiving calls from someone who identifies themselves as a representative of the Information Centers for COVID Compliance. The callers are asking individuals to take a survey to see if they are vaccinated, what vaccination they have taken, and what, if any, side effects they had.

Sheriff Merchant wants to remind residents “no reputable agency will be contacting you regarding COVID immunizations.”

“Once again, we are advising that you immediately hang up if you receive a call such as this.

If you feel you have been made a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement at once,” Sheriff Merchant said in a press release to the media.