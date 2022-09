LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A wandering bull escapes his home pasture and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out where he belongs.

“We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday around 9:40 a.m.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office would like this bull to find his home. He was found wandering near Road N7 and Road 360. (KSNT Courtesy Photo/ Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

The bull was found wandering near Road N7 and Road 360, according to the sheriff’s office.