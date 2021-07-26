‘She’s a freaking stud’: Kansas Olympian inspiring her softball team

DERBY, Kan. (KSNT) – When the Olympics were canceled last year, Maize graduate Kelsey Stewart and her family started Blitz Softball.

Now that Stewart is competing for Team USA softball, those girls are now watching their coach compete against the best of the best.

“Just to see your coach on the screen, it’s awesome,” said 14-year-old Lena Ramsey, Blitz Softball participant.

Ramsey and her teammates have been keeping a close eye on their coach turned Olympian.

“She’s a freaking stud that’s what,” said 13-year-old Addy Greer, on Stewart’s team.

The players of Blitz Softball have had watch parties filled with signs, shirts, and cheers.

“It’s amazing and to see her repping USA. It’s like a dream, from when I was little, to now. I just can’t wait to do it whenever I’m older,” said Vivian Mares, a 13-year-old on Stewart’s team.

The players taking notes on the game.

“If you want to do the same thing as her then this is what you got to do and you got to put the effort into it,” Greer said.

Stewart playing for Team USA being a huge inspiration.

“It motivates me a lot because it just shows me hope that there’s like, you can do it and the way she’s done it. It’s just been amazing to see,” Ramsey said.

“It means people from small states like us, they can do big things like playing the Olympics,” Mares said.

Mares said Kelsey’s biggest message to the team is simple, “To not suck.”

The girls are reminding her the same.

“Don’t suck, Kelsey,” the team cheered.

Stewart hit a walk-off home run for Team USA Sunday night giving them a win over Japan.

The Blitz Girls are planning to have another watch party for the Gold Medal game on Tuesday.