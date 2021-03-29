Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. appears in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Miller, an avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial. The appeal from Miller is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was convicted of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges in August 2015. (Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool, File)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — An avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.’s appeal. He is also known as Frazier Glenn Close. He represented himself at trial and during the penalty phase. Miller’s attorneys in the appeal argue the trial court should not have let him represent himself, and that the death penalty is unconstitutional.

Miller says he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. His victims were all Christian.