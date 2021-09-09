Shooting leaves 21 year old dead

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department has confirmed the identity of a 21-year-old man who was shot Wednesday evening.

Christian Willis, 21, of Wichita was found by police at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a call at 1500 block of Kentucky St.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call our Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime

Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.