BAXTER SPRINGS, KS. — Three people are dead following a late night shootout in Baxter Springs that lasted nearly four hours.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 7:00 p.m. last night (3/26), when a 9-1-1 call was made from a female caller who told dispatchers that she needed help.

Baxter Springs Police Officers were then sent to 340 Wyandotte Avenue in Baxter Springs.

When officers arrived, the woman exited the home and a male suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eli Crawford, shot and killed 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.

The suspect then retreated back inside with their 2-year-old child, Cessie Crawford.

At that point, law enforcement personnel with the Baxter Springs Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began taking on gun fire from the suspect.

As the suspect continued to shoot at law enforcement, additional assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Joplin SWAT Team was requested.

During the 3-and-a-half hour assault on law enforcement, an officer was able to return fire towards the suspect.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says when officers approached the residence, Crawford and the 2-year-old child were found deceased inside.

Per standard agency protocol, the law enforcement officer who engaged the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave.

No officers were injured during the late night shootout.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

