TOPEKA (KSNT) – The band Sidewalk Prophets have announced their tour stops for early 2023 in Kansas.

The Christian-based music group will have three stops in the Sunflower State in February and March 2023, according to an announcement made via social media:

Derby – Feb. 26

Oakley – March 17

Hays – March 18

Sidewalk Prophets is known for songs such as “The Words I Would Say,” “Chosen,” “I Believe It Now,” “To Live Is Christ,” and “You Love Me Anyway.” In 2010, they won New Artist of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards.

The band has been active since 2003 and consists of David Frey, Cal Joslin, Daniel Macal and Ben Young. To learn more about the band or purchase tickets, click here.