Silver Alert cancelled after Jefferson County man found deceased

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Silver Alert for Kenneth Klenklen that was issued on Friday, Sept. 17th. According to authorities, the remains of Mr. Klenklen were found at approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in a remote area of western Jefferson County

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend our sincere condolences to the Klenklen Family for the loss of their loved one.” Jefferson COunty Sheriff’s Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had requested the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth Klenklen. Klenklen was described by authorities as a vulnerable older white male who is 59 years old. Klenklen is 5 foot, 9 inches tall weighing approximately 155 pounds. Kenneth suffered from Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, and other health maladies.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Denison State Bank in Meriden, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, 2021 where he made a small cash withdraw.

Klenklen was driving a Black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas License Plate 246 MUZ.