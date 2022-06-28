BUTLER COUNTY (KSNT) – A silver alert has been issued for the state of Kansas regarding a missing Butler County man, on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they received a request from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to issue a statewide silver alert for Joseph M. Hayes, 71, of Towanda. His current whereabouts are unknown and the public’s assistance has been requested.

Hayes left his home in Towanda on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. Hayes never made it to his destination. He was last seen driving his 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.

Hayes last made contact with his family over the phone on Sunday, June 26, likely near the Dallas, Texas area, and they are concerned about his safety. If you spot Hayes, or have information about his current whereabouts, call 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4398.

Hayes is described as a white male standing five feet, eight inches in height and weighs around 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

While he was traveling, Hayes made contact with family and told them that he got turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas area. His family told him he should turn around and come back to Kansas.

On Thursday, June 23, Hayes’s vehicle was seen via license plate reader in Williamson County, Texas. One of his daughters contacted him via telephone on Sunday, June 26 and he believed he was in the Dallas area.

Hayes has suffered a previous stroke, has high blood pressure and family says that he has shown signs of dementia.