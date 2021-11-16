SILVER ALERT: Missing woman from Liberal

LIBERAL (KSNT) – The Liberal Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing Liberal woman.

The alert was issued for Ida Knight, 66, who was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle, in Liberal. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a dark-colored jacket according to the KBI.

Knight is around 6 ft. tall, weighs approximately 155 lbs. and has gray hair and hazel eyes. She typically uses a wheelchair but is capable of walking short distances. She has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Knight may have had assistance leaving the area.

If you see Ida Knight or know of her whereabouts, please dial 911 or contact the Liberal Police Department at (620) 626-0150.