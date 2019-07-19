Singer-songwriter Mike Posner walking through Kansas

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Singer-songwriter Mike Posner is on a personal quest to walk across the United States and learn something about himself along the way.

More than 90 days in, the journey has led him to the Sunflower State.

Posner, known for hit songs like ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ and ‘Cooler than Me,’ has been walking through Kansas for more than a week and will likely spend several more walking in the state.

“Kansas, I think, is beautiful,” said Posner. “So far the people here have treated me with nothing but love and hospitality and I feel really excited to continue to get to know the state.”

The Grammy-nominated musician started his journey in New Jersey with the goal to get to California in a year. He walks twenty miles, 6 days a week. He is accompanied by a “walk manager” and an RV that goes ahead of him.

Posner said he walks 8 miles before the sun comes up and walks another 8 in the afternoon after resting. He walks the final 4 miles in the evening.

He’s not walking to raise money for charity or bring attention to a political issue. Instead, Posner is on a mission to learn more about himself and hopefully encourage others to accomplish their goals.

“Life isn’t about achieving the most comfortable lifestyle,” said Posner. “Maybe it’s about choosing to forgo comfort in order to do something hard and see what that makes you become.”

Posner said he was motivated to start the walk after the death of his father and his two friends and fellow musicians Avicii and Mac Miller in less than two years.

“I realized that I’m going to die too one day, hopefully, it’s not anytime soon,” said Posner. “In the meantime, I want to live, live, live my life.”

You can learn more about Posner’s walk at his website.