OLATHE, Kan. — A sixth teenager charged in connection with a deadly shooting in an Olathe park enters a plea.

The 14-year-old Olathe teenager pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during a court hearing Wednesday morning.

The charge stems from a deadly shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe last month. Prosecutors said two 13-year-olds and four 14-year-olds were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

The teenager who appeared in Johnson County court Wednesday was there with his lawyer and his mother. He was originally scheduled to make a first appearance last week, but his hearing was delayed.

He is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

The other five teenagers charged in the homicide entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder last week.

FOX4 is not using any of the suspects’ names because they are all underage.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the four 14-year-olds as adults, but that hasn’t happened at this point. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

A court filing by a lawyer for one of the teenagers shows the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to the park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also shows one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana Cardino showed up to sell them.