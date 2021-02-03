Skeletal remains identified in Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has identified skeletal remains found last month in northeastern Kansas near Gardner Lake.

Television station WDAF reports that officials announced Tuesday that the remains are those of 48-year-old Matthew Lee Manion.

Officials say the cause of death remains under investigation.

Manion’s remains were found Jan. 11 near the lake located just north of Gardner and recovered by crime scene investigators and detectives the next day.

No other information on Manion or the investigation was immediately released.