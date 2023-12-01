TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents of northeast Kansas might see some rare aurora activity Friday night thanks to an increase in solar activity.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with NASA, about the possibility people might catch a glimpse of the northern lights. This impressive atmospheric display is a rare sight in Kansas, but not impossible as photos of the lights were captured by photographers earlier this year.

Culbertson said there is a slight chance people could see the northern lights Friday night. She recommends getting outside before the moon rises and finding a dark spot with a clear view of the northern horizon for those wanting to boost their chances of seeing the lights.

“There is a possibility of aurora being seen from northeast Kansas tonight,” Culbertson said. “We have to keep track of the indices to see how strong of a possibility, though.”

While some recent displays of the northern lights over Kansas have been faint, others have been strong. A photographer in April captured a video of a strong display of the northern lights from the Seneca area.

“Depending on how bright an auroral display is, sometimes cell phone cameras will capture a shot,” Culbertson said. “I prefer a regular camera I can adjust the settings on, with a wide lens to capture photos of aurora.”

Culbertson recommends using the website spaceweather.com to track solar activity which could point to the possibility of an aurora appearing. The website currently shows a geomagnetic storm of low intensity occurring in the evening hours for Dec. 1.

27 News meteorologist Ely Millard says cloud cover lingers in the evening hours after snow showers earlier Friday afternoon. The cloud cover will continue to decrease throughout the evening hours into Friday night.

