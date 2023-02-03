DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) — A small castle-like diner in the midwest could be yours for free, but you’ll have to move it.

The 20-foot by 20-foot steel-framed diner is located in the small town of Douglass.

“A castle-shaped 1930s-era portable metal diner that years ago was home to a Wichita burger stand on East Douglas but that has been hidden on a rural property in Butler County for decades could find new life if moved,” Cheap Old Houses said.

Courtesy: Ada Sutherland

Courtesy: Ada Sutherland

Courtesy: Ada Sutherland

Courtesy: Ada Sutherland

According to Cheap Old Houses, the building was constructed by Ablah Hotel Supply sometime between 1934 and 1935.

“Ablah was based out of Wichita, KS; they built these pre-fab diners in the late ’20s through mid to late 1930s,” said Cheap Old Houses.

With the help of a few historical diner experts, Cheap Old Houses say they were able to determine that the building was most likely either the former Little Palace Lunch No. 1, from 3037 E. Douglas or the Continental Grill No. 2, from 3012 E. Douglas.

Courtesy: Ada Sutherland

“This is the only definite Ablah Hotel Supply castle-shaped diner survivor and is in remarkable shape. It’s an important building both from an architectural and a roadside Americana standpoint,” Cheap Old Houses said.

According to Cheap Old Houses, the diner was moved to the current location using a crane.

“It would take some significant logistics and money to move off the property,” Cheap Old Houses said.

If you are interested in purchasing, moving, and most likely putting a little TLC into the diner, you can email Ada at adasuth15@gmail.com.

View more pictures here.