Small Kansas town shows support for hospitalized football player after hard hit reveals brain aneurysm

NESS CITY (KSNW) – One moment Bowen Hoss was playing under the Friday night lights. The next, he was in the hospital.

Hoss plays for Ness City Eagles in central-western Kansas.

“During that game, he took a hard hit to the helmet, and at that time, it caused an aneurysm to burst in his head that we were unaware that he had,” Bowen’s mother, Wendy Hoss, said.

No one knew Bowen suffered from AVM, arteriovenous malformations, a pre-existing aneurysm.

Bowen was initially taken to Ness County Hospital, then flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for additional treatment.

He was flown to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where he is currently in the ICU.

“He’s hanging in there. We’re just waiting for him to hopefully wake up,” Hoss said.

“We do believe that he can hear us. He hasn’t opened his eyes, but he is working on it,” Bowen’s sister, Jaylee Hoss said.

Less than a week after the accident, dozens of community members organized ‘Bow for Bowen,’ a prayer vigil in which at least 10 area schools participated.

For Jaylee and Wendy, their hometown’s support has been overwhelming.

“Getting together and praying for a kid that they don’t even know—it’s amazing, and we’re so thankful for it. That was one of Bowen’s best days—when everyone got together and prayed, so I do believe that the prayers are working,” Jaylee Hoss said.

“Someday, when he wakes up and sees all this, he’s going to be overwhelmed. He would never believe all the people that have prayed for him,” Wendy Hoss said.

“The support all these small, little towns have for our small town that’s in, you know, in crisis right now a little bit…it’s truly been amazing to me to see what has happened,” Tom Flax, the principal of Ness City Junior/Senior High School, said.

Flax says other individuals and schools in the area are going one step further to show support for Bowen.

“That night, we went to Montezuma South Grade to play our football game down there, and they sent the gate receipts…from that ball game, which was their homecoming, to the Hoss Family,” Flax said.

Flax says those funds have contributed to a GoFundMe page that has raised roughly $6,500.

“One t-shirt company posted that they have produced $850 towards Bowen,” Jaylee Hoss said.

If you’d like to donate to Bowen’s GoFundMe, you can do so here. If you’d like to learn more about how you can support ‘Bow for Bowen’, visit the group’s Facebook page here.