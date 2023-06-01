TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal officials say a snack product sold in 17 states, including Kansas, are being recalled due to the risks posed to those with wheat allergies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a press release that Rudolph Foods is recalling 39 cases of Rudolph’s OnYums “Onion Flavored Rings” in three ounce packaged. The recall was started due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared wheat and other sensitive ingredients. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these recalled products.

The FDA said the rings were sold in select Dollar Tree stores in the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The FDA said the products are marked with UPC # 0-24622-57106-9 and code date AUG 3, 2023, with time stamps 02:00 – 04:30. This information can be seen in the top right corner of the front of the package.

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

To date, the FDA has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled products. The recall began after a retailer/customer found that the manufacturer placed a Chile & Limon puffed wheat chip product in packaging that does not reflect the presence of the wheat ingredient.

If you have purchased the recalled products, you are encouraged by the FDA to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the manufacturer by sending an email to apearson@rudolphfoods.com or by calling 214-566-0050 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. To see the original recall for this product online, click here.