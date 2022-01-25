Snow and crashes close I-70 near Kansas town on Colorado border

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials have closed I-70 Tuesday morning west of Goodland, the Kansas town bordering Colorado, due to snow and crashes.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says if you have to travel, slow down. The roads are snow-packed and icy in spots, as live cameras from Kandrive show.

Drivers can use kandrive.org to stay updated on conditions.

The latest StormTrack Forecast is calling for as much as 6 inches of snow in some places in western Kansas. Check the latest radars by clicking here and the school closings here.