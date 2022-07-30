MARSHALL COUNTY (KSNT) – The fear in Marshall County is someone could die, a house could burn down, or a first responder could need help, that concern is coming from Sheriff Tim Ackerman following numerous complaints from citizens about blocked train crossings.

Ackerman is frustrated. “There’s nothing we can do, we are just hoping no one dies, no house burns down because they can’t get through,” Ackerman told KSNT 27 News.

In the past, the sheriff’s office would ticket the trains, some up to three miles long, but eventually, the railroad stopped paying the tickets and invoked a federal loophole in the law that let them block roads for five minutes to an hour, according to Ackerman.

Ackerman said he has spoken with members of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s staff to find a resolution, and they continue to work on one.

Marshall provided a statement on the progress:

“Members of my staff have visited with the Sheriff and other Marshall County leaders in person to discuss their concerns regarding train traffic in their communities. I share their concerns for safety and access to emergency services and my staff has shared resources for reporting their concerns to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration with county leaders. We will continue to work with Sheriff Ackerman and others in the community to identify opportunities for a solution both parties can agree to,” said Senator Marshall.

Director of Communications with the Kansas Department of Transportation Steve Hale said the problem, unfortunately, can not be solved by them.

“KDOT has no jurisdiction over the railroad,” Hale said. “It can be a concern, it can be a safety issue.”

Hale said in an emergency residents should contact local law enforcement, who can then reach out to the appropriate officials at the railroad.

By law, Hale told KSNT 27 News, trains can not stand still more than 10 minutes inside incorporated communities.

Sheriff Ackerman acknowledges the problem at crossings in Frankfurt and rural crossings between Axtell and Beattie but told 27 News it’s in the hands of the federal government and is encouraging residents to use a federal website to lodge complaints.