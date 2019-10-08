Son of Kansas sheriff’s captain charged with killing his father

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The son of a Kansas sheriff’s captain has been charged with shooting his father and killing him.

Twenty-two-year-old Zachary Arnold was charged with second-degree murder of 57-year old Chris Arnold. He was a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, but was off duty when he was killed Saturday at his home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Zachary Arnold is being jailed without bond in Johnson County, Kansas. No attorney is listed for him in online records.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said in a Facebook post that Chris Arnold was “a man of integrity who loved his family, especially his son Zach, and served his community and his agency and we should honor that and we will.”