TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a line of soup products are being recalled due to allergy risks.

The Food and Safety Administration (FDA) said Unilever United States Inc. of New Jersey has issued a voluntary recall for select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products as they may contain egg. This is not listed as an ingredient on the label of the products and could pose health issues for those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg. The following products are impacted by this recall:

Product Best if used by date Size GTIN/UPC Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716193 Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716162 Knorr Letras con Tomate Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix Dates prior to and including July 6, 2024 3.5 oz 048001716186

These soup products were sent to stores nationwide, according to the FDA. No other Unilever or Knorr products are impacted by this recall. No reports have been received by the company of customers complaining of allergic reactions associated with these products. Those with any health concerns are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

If you have purchased any of the products listed above, you are urged by the FDA to not consume them. For a refund, you are encouraged to take a picture of the back of the product that clearly shows the UPC and best if used by date and visit www.knorrsoparecall.com. To see the original recall online, click here.