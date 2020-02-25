Southeast Kansas woman rescued from high waters

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews rescued a woman stuck in water rapids on a Butler County roadway Monday morning just after 7:30.

A woman got trapped by high water over the Little Walnut River near Leon Monday morning at 110th and Teeter road.

“Some tense moments out there today, for sure,” said Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet. “This low water bridge, this time, the water was running rapidly and it did stall out her vehicle. Luckily, people were able to get on scene.”

Sheriff Herzet was on the scene with a couple of deputies to assist Butler County rescue and Augusta rescue crews.

The sheriff says she got out of her car after calling for help, and hung onto the door in the rushing cold waters. Emergency crews had to reach her with ropes, after getting her a flotation device. Those crews also put a rescue swimmer downstream just in case.

Officials remind drivers to be mindful of rushing water.

“Any time the water is high in the rural communities here in Butler county it’s frequent the water will flow pretty briskly over the low head or low water crossing ,” said Frank Williams, Butler County EMS Director. “So what happened today, multiple agencies came together to affect a successful rescue.”

The woman was taken to the hospital but she is expected to be okay.

“Just got lucky this time. The water was moving fast and there were some really tense moments,” said Herzet. “She was having trouble hanging on at one point.”