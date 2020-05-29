Southwest Airlines adds Denver nonstop from Wichita in December

Kansas

by: KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport announced that Southwest will begin nonstop service to Denver on December 17.

Denver is a focus city for Southwest serving 62 markets from Denver including popular western destinations:  Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, CA, Orange County, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. 

Flight times (local):

  • Depart ICT @ 12:35 pm; arrive DEN @ 1:15 pm
  • Depart DEN @ 10:40 am; arrive ICT @ 1:15 pm

Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport said this is good news in light of the current COVID-19 impact on the airline industry. Passenger traffic is starting to increase, and airlines are adding capacity back into schedules in the last half of the year. 

