Special Olympics cancels Kansas Summer Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Special Olympics Kansas announced Friday it has canceled the 2021 Summer Games, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual competition usually brings more than 1,500 athletes, 300 coaches and 1,400 volunteers from across the state to the Wichita area for the three-day event, according to the organization.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed that the lingering coronavirus outbreak has altered plans for the

2021 Summer Games,” said John Lair, Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO. “The decision

was made to ensure the safety and health of all attendees. Our athletes, volunteers and

sponsors look forward to this annual event, and it was an incredibly tough decision.”

Additionally, several changes were made to other sports competitions through the end of the summer. That includes:

Powerlifting and soccer seasons are canceled.

Bocce and corn hole will be offered regionally in April/May.

Cycling and Tennis will be offered regionally in May.

Smaller, modified track & field competitions will be offered at the regional level in late May or early June.

Bowling will be offered regionally only in late July or early August.

You can read more about the announcement here.