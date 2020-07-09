Sprint Center to be renamed to T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Sprint Center in Kansas City is changing its name to the T-Mobile center, according to a news release.

People can expect to see changes within the next few months, and the initial sign update is expected to take place in August.

“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s most innovative and fan-focused partners in T-Mobile to offer amazing entertainment experiences in Kansas City,” said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global.

The company will also allow user benefits including fast pass tickets and Wi-Fi.